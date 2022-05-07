  • Menu
KCR condoles Bojjala's death

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao condoled the death of TDP senior leader and former minister in United Andhra Pradesh Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, hailed from Chittoor district, on Friday.

He expressed grief on losing his close friend and political colleague.

KCR recollected he visited ailing Bojjala and consoled him at the latter's residence after the formation of Telangana. He expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members of the senior leader.

