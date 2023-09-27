Live
- IT Department searches offices of Chinese electronic giant Lenovo in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram
- Welcome CBI's PE into renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence issue, says AAP
- Maharashtra govt has turned Mantralaya into cage Congress leader slams Shinde-led dispensation
- Ayodhya Temple Construction Efforts Expand to Include Flower Beds with Unique Nagalinga Flowers
- Ex-MP Sameer Bhujbal appointed rival NCP’s Mumbai unit chief
- 46 students from Manipur admitted to Kerala colleges: Vijayan
- Centre notifies appointment of 11 permanent judges in Punjab & Haryana HC
- CBI initiates preliminary inquiry into 'irregularities' in renovation of Delhi CM’s residence
- SC directed to present joint arguments on the Delhi Service Bill petition filed by the Kejriwal government
- Police seized ganja worth Rs.93 lakhs
KCR congratulates Telangana Shooter for winning Gold Medal
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed delight over winning gold medal by Telangana born shooter Esha Singh in Women's 25 meter pistol team event ( shooting ) at Asian Games -2023 in China. CM KCR said that Esha Singh's team displayed team spirit by winning gold medal for India with 1759 points.
The Chief Minister said that the talent displayed by Telangana Athletes at national and international sports events is a proof of the action plan prepared by the State Government to promote sports. KCR wished Telangana sportspersons will clinch more number of medals in the coming days and spread the message of Telangana a destination for talented sports persons worldwide.
