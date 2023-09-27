  • Menu
KCR congratulates Telangana Shooter for winning Gold Medal

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed delight over winning gold medal by Telangana born shooter Esha Singh in Women's 25 meter pistol team event ( shooting ) at Asian Games -2023 in China. CM KCR said that Esha Singh's team displayed team spirit by winning gold medal for India with 1759 points.

The Chief Minister said that the talent displayed by Telangana Athletes at national and international sports events is a proof of the action plan prepared by the State Government to promote sports. KCR wished Telangana sportspersons will clinch more number of medals in the coming days and spread the message of Telangana a destination for talented sports persons worldwide.


