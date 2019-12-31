KCR copied Congress Assembly poll manifesto: Shabbir

Yellareddy: Former Minister and Congress leader Shabbir Ali said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao won the Assembly election by copying the Congress manifesto.

Shabbir Ali was speaking on Monday at an event at the

Yellareddy mandal headquarters. He said our candidates are contesting from 12 wards of Ellareddy.

Shabbir promised to abolish the Taibazar policy in the municipalities after the Congress party came to power.

He said the employment guarantee scheme would continue in the merged villages in the municipalities.