KCR creates history in Telangana: Minister Harish Rao comments Chief Minister's efforts and sacrifices

State Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao lauded Chief Minister KCR for his dedication and hard work towards the development and welfare of the state. He credited KCR for making Telangana an ideal state for the country in terms of development and welfare.

During the meeting at Siddipet , Harish Rao presented 12 resolutions on various development aspects of the state and central discrimination, which were unanimously passed by the BRS leaders and activists present at the event.

In his speech, he highlighted the significant achievements made by the state under KCR's leadership, including the construction of Kaleshwaram, which has been a major step towards the state's progress.

"Writing history is only possible for a few, creating histories is not new to Chief Minister KCR. Today we all are basking in the shade of rose because of the hard work done by KCR," said Minister Harish Rao. He also credited KCR for sacrificing the post of Deputy Speaker and Union Minister for a separate state.

The minister praised KCR's efforts in making Telangana a state that provides rice not only to its citizens but also to other states in the country. He added that KCR has written a green history in Telangana, and the award for this is the construction of Kaleshwaram.

"Telangana, which was at the bottom, has become an example for the country in the development of KCR, a miracle lamp," said Minister Harish Rao, adding that the fame and respect of Telangana are increasing through KCR's dedication and hard work.

Furthermore, he criticized the BJP leaders at the center, who appreciate the state's progress in Delhi but criticize it in the state. He questioned if Modi or Rahul Gandhi has the love for Telangana that KCR has. He also urged Modi to listen to "Kisan ki Baat" instead of "Maan Ki Baat".

In his concluding remarks, the minister emphasized that no matter how many tricks Congress and BJP do, BRS will surely achieve a hat-trick in the state. He also recalled the words of Ambedkar, who said that the truth must be spoken and propagated; otherwise, lies will prevail.

The BRS Constituency Level Plenary was organized at Ranganayaksagar in Siddipet suburb. The meeting was attended by a large number of BRS leaders and activists, with Minister Harish Rao being the chief guest.



