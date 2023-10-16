KCR extends sops to Jangaon, announces revenue division for Cherial

The BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who addressed at Ashirvada Sabha held at Jangaon Medical College grounds on Monday as part of the election campaign, Chief Minister KCR promised to announce revenue division status to Cherial and establish a medical college, nursing, and paramedical colleges in the district.

KCR expressed his concern about the conditions of certain districts before the formation of Telangana, stating that they were in a poor state and emphasized the importance of voting for the right person, which could shape the future of the state. KCR highlighted the opportunities for IT and industry development in Jangaon, particularly due to its proximity to the state capital, Hyderabad and mentioned that there is an improvement in water availability in the district.

Recalling the strategic planning and development initiatives taken by the government since the formation of the state, including the implementation of the Dharani system for land rights and empowering farmers, KCR criticised the opposition for spreading false information about the Dharani system and their stance on agriculture and electricity supply. He assured the people that the government is focused on the welfare of the people, including implementing KCR Bhima for 93 lakh people and providing rice to ration cardholders.

The Chief Minister also praised the law and order situation in the state, highlighting the peaceful coexistence and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in Telangana. He cautioned against attempts to create divisions in the name of religion and called on the people to be wary of the people who come to deceive.