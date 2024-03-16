KCR faced tense moments before Kavitha’s arrest

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao faced some tense moments while party MLC K Kavitha was being questioned and later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

Sources said that KCR, who was supposed to go to his farmhouse on Friday evening, stayed back at his Nandinagar residence after he learnt about the presence of ED officials at Kavitha’s residence. He summoned party leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and discussed with them on taking legal steps.

Both KTR and Harish rushed to Kavitha’s residence at 5 pm while the ED officials were serving the arrest warrant. The gates were closed when both leaders reached the residence. Later they were allowed inside after getting officials’ approval.

Rama Rao confronted the ED officials for giving an arrest warrant to his sister. “Madam Bhaupriya Meena says, search is over, and the arrest warrant is produced and now she says she cannot comment. You have given an undertaking in the Supreme Court and now you are violating it. You are in serious trouble,” he said, questioning the timing of officials visit to arrest on Friday evening.

The BRS senior leaders were seen supporting the security personnel for safe passage. Former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy was seen assuring the police officials that they would clear the route for passage of vehicle.

However, BRS activists protested and rushed to the vehicle in which Kavitha was sitting. The police used lathis to disperse the crowd and take her to airport.