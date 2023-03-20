KCR government not paying heed to farmers: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila accused the KCR government of not paying attention to the farmers. The officials of the agriculture department have not inspected the fields even till now and have not visited the farmers whose crops were damaged in the untimely rains, she alleged.

She criticized that in the past if all the subsidies received by the government were combined, the farmers would not get up to Rs 30,000. She questioned whether people need a BRS government that does not care about farmers. She asked whether Telangana was formed to see the misrule of the current regime.

YS Sharmila inspected the crops damaged by heavy rains in the Chinnamaradi Kurdu village of Mominpet mandal of Vikarabad district. She assured that YSRTP will fight till compensation is paid to the farmers. If they do not assure that they will support the farmers who are suffering from losses, then why do they visit, she questioned the ministers. (INN)