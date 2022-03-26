KCR govt burdening people by hiking power charges, flays Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: Training the guns at the KCR government over hike-in power charges, BJP leader Vijayashanti demanded to take back the decision as it would be a burden on the people. It is to mention here that BJP in the State has called for protests against the government for hiking power charges.

She criticised the government for hiking the RTC charges and power charges. She alleged that the KCR government is looting the poor and middle-class people by hiking prices in the State. She said that the State government is working to put a heavy burden on the common people. The BJPleader assured that she will continue to fight with the government on behalf of the people.

Vijayashanti informed that the DISCOM has a debt of Rs 17,000 crores and in which Rs 12,598 crores is from the government organsiations. She also informed that in the remaining Rs 4,603 debts, Old Citypeople in Hyderabad is more who had escaped from paying the bills. She said that the KCR government has no guts to ask for electricity debts payment from the Old City people and hence has put a full burden on the common people.

Vijayashanti slammed the government for forcing the people to pay Rs 6,000 crores debts done by the DISCOM. She reminded that the government itself needs to Rs 48,000 crore debts to the DISCOM. She demanded the government to first clear it's due to the DISCOM and also collect the same from the Old City people. She warned that the BJP will continue its fight against the government until it reverts its decision on power charges.