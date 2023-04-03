KCR ignoring plight of tribals: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Mulugu: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday came down heavily on the BRS government for ignoring electoral promises made to the tribals even after 9 years of its rule. He asked why it did not implement the enhanced reservation for the tribals.

Addressing the booth level committees, he dared CM KCR to provide 10% quota for the tribals by passing an ordinance. "KCR should release a white paper on what he has done for the welfare of the tribal communities in the last nine years. He has adopted the Bengal model of governance in the State by harassing the people who questioned his policies. It's time for the BRS leaders to retrospect about the kind of governance dispensed by the KCR family," he said. He alleged that the KCR family had amassed thousands of crores and invested in various businesses abroad.

The BJP state chief also criticised the BRS government for its failure to grant podu rights to eligible Adivasis. KCR inducted only one tribal into his Cabinet, he pointed out.

Sanjay said that the KCR Government failed to revive the BILT paperboard manufacturing unit in Kamalapuram. Even though Mulugu is the district headquarters, it has no infrastructure, he pointed out. He assured the people that the BJP would revive the BILT unit if it was voted to power in the next elections. Referring to the delay in establishing the tribal university at Mulugu, he found fault with the state government for its failure to earmark required land for the varsity.

Sanjay deplored that KCR pushed Telangana into debt trap by borrowing more than Rs 5 lakh crore. He warned the State economy would be in doldrums if BRS retained power in the next elections. He was confident that the BJP would come to power both in the state and at the Centre.

Sunil Bansal, in-charge of BJP Telangana affairs, Adilabad MP Soyam Baburao, former MPs Garikapati Mohan Rao, Chada Suresh Reddy, Ramesh Rathod, Ravindra Naik, former MLAs Kuna Srisailam Goud and Vannala Sriramulu, BJP State general secretaries Gujjula Premender Reddy, Bangaru Sruthi and spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy were among others present.