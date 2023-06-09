Live
KCR inaugurates Mancherial District Collectorate, Party office andlays foundation for development works
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached Mancherial to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate and also the BRS party office on Friday.
Mancherial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached Mancherial to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate and also the BRS party office on Friday. The Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, officials and other public representatives welcomed the chief minister.
The BRS Chief inagurated party office in the district. The BRS chief made government whip and Mancherial district president to sit on his chair.
Later, the cheif minister inaugurated the district collectorate office by unveilling plaque. He performed pooja in the collectorate and also participated in the religious prayer. He made the district collector Badawat Santosh to sit on his chair with a flour boquet.
The chief minister laid foundation stone for Chennur Lift Irrigation project, construction of building for medical college in Mancherial and upgradation of government general hospital. He also laid foundation for a bridge on Godavari River connecting Mancherial and Peddapally Basanth Nagar.