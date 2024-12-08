KCR invited to Telangana Talli statue unveiling ceremony

Hyderabad: Minister for BC Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has extended a formal invitation to Telangana’s first chief minister and leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the unveiling ceremony of Telangana Talli statue scheduled on December 9. Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by his team, visited KCR’s residence in Erravelli village of Siddipet district to deliver the invitation. The delegation was warmly received by former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, former MLA Jeevan Reddy, and BRS leader Vamshidhar Rao, among others.

KCR hosted a lunch for Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at his residence, symbolising mutual respect. During their meeting, the two leaders reminisced about the memories of the Telangana statehood movement and the events that took place in Delhi during that time.

The Minister was accompanied by Government Protocol and Public Relations Advisor Harkara Venugopal and Department of Protocol Director Venkat Rao, among others.