Live
- Veena and Vocal - An exponent of both!
- Balakrishna Reveals Dream Roles on Unstoppable with NBK
- Agniveer recruitment rally from January 6
- Actor R Madhavan promotes children’s fitness at Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024
- Kim Kardashian injures foot amid son’s birthday fete reveals on insta
- Dark chocolate may lower type 2 diabetes risk: Study
- KCR invited to Telangana Talli statue unveiling ceremony
- The Best Cars of 2025 in India: Prices and Launch Information
- Students exhorted to work hard to excel in various fields
- Govt to provide high-speed affordable internet to households
Just In
KCR invited to Telangana Talli statue unveiling ceremony
Minister for BC Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has extended a formal invitation to Telangana’s first chief minister and leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the unveiling ceremony of Telangana Talli statue scheduled on December 9.
Hyderabad: Minister for BC Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has extended a formal invitation to Telangana’s first chief minister and leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the unveiling ceremony of Telangana Talli statue scheduled on December 9. Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by his team, visited KCR’s residence in Erravelli village of Siddipet district to deliver the invitation. The delegation was warmly received by former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, former MLA Jeevan Reddy, and BRS leader Vamshidhar Rao, among others.
KCR hosted a lunch for Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at his residence, symbolising mutual respect. During their meeting, the two leaders reminisced about the memories of the Telangana statehood movement and the events that took place in Delhi during that time.
The Minister was accompanied by Government Protocol and Public Relations Advisor Harkara Venugopal and Department of Protocol Director Venkat Rao, among others.