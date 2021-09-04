KCR invites PM Modi to inaugurate Yadadri

New Delhi: The issue of ongoing water war between the two Telugu states, the decision of the Centre to hand over the jurisdiction of the management of the two rivers Krishna and Godavari, and the projects on them to Krishna and Godavari river management boards is said to have prominently figured during the 50-minute meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had with PrimeMinister Narendra Modi. KCR also requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the Yadadri temple.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to amend the gazette notification so that the interests of Telangana in the utilisation of water was protected and see that the State was allowed to generate hydel power from the Krishna basin. KCR wanted the Centre to see that both the Telugu states share Krishna waters in the ratio of 50:50.

Rao, who had gone to Delhi to lay foundation stone for the new building of Telangana Bhavan at Vasant Vihar, called on the Prime Minister on Friday and submitted a memorandum on 10 issues which include increase of IPS cadre strength, development of Hyderabad – Nagpur industrial corridor, sanction of IIM (Indian Institute of Management) in Hyderabad, IIT (Indian Institute of Technology, Karimnagar) and Tribal University in Telangana.

The other demands were the establishment of an integrated state-of -the- art textile park at Warangal. He sought a one-time grant of Rs 1,000 crore for developing the park.

The other issues in the representation were Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts, upgradation and additional funds for PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and road networks in the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) affected areas.

He also urged the Centre to allot land for construction of Telangana Bhavan as it does not want to share the premises with Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Ashoka Road in the heart of New Delhi.

The AP Bhavan was originally constructed on a 19.84-acres of land and was divided into AP Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister requested the PM to increase the IPS cadre to 195 from 139 since the number of districts had increased. He further said the number of Jawahar Navodaya Schools have been established only in nine districts and asked him to set up the institutions in 21 rural districts of Telangana.

The issue of delay in the establishment of Tribal University also figured during the meeting.

KCR informed the Prime Minister that Telangana qualifies for getting 4,000 kms of roads under the PMGSY. The road works in the naxal-affected areas should also be completely funded by the Union Government and the road connectivity in the backward areas of Telangana should be improved as mandated in the Reorganisation Act.