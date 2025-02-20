KCR is a seasonal politician: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Terming former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as a ‘seasonal politician’, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy described him as the politician who only makes his presence felt during election season. The Minister pointed out that KTR has spent the past 14 months at his farmhouse while attempting to persuade the public of the upcoming local body elections. “It would be wiser for KCR to focus on his own future and that of his party rather than concerning himself with the future of the Congress party,” he felt.

Ponguleti also mentioned that KCR overlooked the needs of the people when the Medigadda barrage collapsed. He observed that during significant events, such as the heavy rains and floods affecting Telangana, KCR neglected to attend key discussions on issues like the caste census, recognition of Scheduled Castes, and the Bhu Bharati Bill in the Assembly. Moreover, he did not offer condolences for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was instrumental in the creation of Telangana, nor did he participate in the unveiling of the Mother of Telangana statue. Ponguleti emphasised that the people of Telangana will not easily forgive KCR for his actions.

The Minister said that while the people of Telangana worked hard to make KCR sit in the Opposition, he never respected the verdict of the people. He did not even look at the Assembly. “In a democracy, the Leader of the Opposition should attend the Assembly and raise public issues. But KCR is behaving as if he is not accountable to the people. It would be better if KCR thought about his own future and the future of his party first, rather than the future of the Congress. Telangana society will never forgive him for the debts incurred by KCR in the past ten years,” the Minister pointed out.