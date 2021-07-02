KCR is like god to poor, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav Launches 'Pattana Pragathi' & 'Haritha Haram'

Khairtabad: Launching the 'Pattana Pragathi' and seventh phase of 'Haritha Haram' in the Khairtabad Assembly segment on Thursday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was doing everything for the welfare of the poor.

"KCR is like god for the poor, as he gives financial assistance for education, marriage of girls under the "Kalyana Lakshmi" and free houses", he said.

"No other State in the country is implementing such welfare schemes", he stated.

The Minister called upon people and local leaders and retired persons to join hands for the success of the Haritha Haram programme. "The Corona pandemic hit us hard and we lost much", he pointed out.

The Minister urged people to keep their houses clean and green to get a healthy environment. "The government offers six plants to each house and the owners should plant them and protect them for a better environment".

Local MLA Danam Nagender, Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, local corporator, leaders, and officials attended.