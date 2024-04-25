KCR is mentally imbalanced

Hyderabad: Telangana ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy slammed BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him ‘mentally imbalanced’ for making wild allegations against the Congress government.

Venkat Reddy said that KCR made one lakh false promises and came to power two times, while the Congress was fulfilling every promise made during the recently held assembly elections. The minister also took strong exception to KCR’s comment that he swindled money through irrigation project contracts and the works taken up by his company were damaged. “After losing power and the arrest of his daughter Kavitha, KCR lost his mental balance. KCR should be ashamed of himself. Kavitha brought a bad reputation to Telangana state at national level by being arrested in Delhi liquor scam. It is a big insult to Telangana”, he said, adding that the BRS would lose deposits in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The Irrigation minister listed out the injustice meted to Telangana in the utilisation of Krishna River water during KCR’s rule.

“The BRS head and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy colluded and exploited Krishna water. KCR’s incompetence in the management of Krishna water has been exposed. The former CM demanded only 299 tmc of water for Telangana and 512 tmc for Andhra . As a result, Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts suffered a lot,”, he said, pointing out that the present Congress government demanded 555 tmc of water for Telangana before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 recently. The government was making strong arguments before the tribunal for Telangana’s share in Krishna River water, he said.

The minister also alleged that KCR permitted Jagan to enhance the Rayalseema lift scheme capacity to 92,000 cusecs.

“AP’s water drawal capacity before the bifurcation was 4.1 tmc, and it has increased to 9 tmc after Telangana formed,” said Uttam. He also said that all the pending projects in Nalgonda will be completed on a war footing. The long-pending Dindi and SLBC projects will also be completed without any delay, he added.