KCR kit available without cash in Rangareddy 

Rangareddy: KCR Kit, one of the most ambitious schemes introduced by the Telangana government, has been stalled in the joint Rangareddy district for some time. The State government seems to be facing difficulties in implementing the KCR kit scheme introduced. As per the KCR kit welfare scheme, a woman who conceives in a government hospital will be given a KCR kit along with Rs 13,000 for a girl child and Rs 12,000 for a boy, the money will be deposited in the bank account in four installments. However, this scheme has been stalled in joint Rangareddy district for some time, now there is no such situation for deserving women. Despite the ambitious launch of this scheme by the government, only kits are being distributed at present. There is also a rumour that in many districts of Telangana, cash distribution is not being done.

The KCR kits are being given to those who have given birth in area hospitals and CHC's in Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Chevella, Rajendra Nagar and Kandukuru in Rangareddy district but they have not received KCR kit cash. Chief Minister KCR launched the KCR Kit on 2nd June 2017 with the main objective of increasing the number of births in government hospitals and the health of mothers and babies. With this scheme introduced on the occasion of the formation of Telangana State, the number of deliveries in government hospitals has increased significantly.

Those who have given birth in government hospitals have not received financial assistance for the last seven months along with KCR kits in few areas. Most of the people received money in the first and second phase, but the money in the remaining instalments has stopped. The people are demanding the officials of the medical, health department and the public representatives to overcome the shortage of funds and deposit the money in their accounts.

DMHO Venkateshwar Rao said that, we are entering details related to cash in KCR kit. We are also registering the bank account details of the beneficiaries and sending them to the government. Government is responsible for cash release. We do not know when the funds will be released by the government and when the cash will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. We are providing KCR kits to everyone. When there is no stock of KCR kits, we are distributing the kits after the stock is available again.