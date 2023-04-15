KCR let down dalits, has no moral right to unveil Ambedkar: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board member and MP Dr. K Laxman on Friday criticised Chief Minister K Chandraskekar Rao saying he has no moral right to unveil the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

He said the BRS chief has not ever paid homage on the birth and death anniversaries of Dr. Ambedkar at his statue near Tank Bund for the past eight years. The CM had promised to install the statue in 2016, but, unveiled it during the election year only to woo dalits for votes. People and dalits should think about the antics of the BRS chief", he remarked.

Dr. Laxman recalled that the CM promised to make a dalit the first CM of the State; promised distribution of three acres of farm land for them, besides incorporating in the election manifesto to fill the SC and ST backlog posts. Though statutory backing is provided to the SC and ST sub-plan, no funds were released to the SC Corporation.

Similarly, the government is yet to provide land for the Atma Gaurava Bhavans of Malas and Madiga communities in Hyderabad.