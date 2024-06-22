KCR losing grip over party as loyalists switch to Cong

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao seems to be losing grip on the party fast, as many leaders including some more MLAs are said to be in touch with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. There are speculations that more than half a dozen MLAs are looking to follow the path of former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy by this month end.

The BRS leaders got a shock with the decision of the senior leader Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, as many of them questioned the decision of the former Speaker who decided to join the Congress party at the fag end of his career. Senior leader G Jagadish Reddy said it was unfortunate that Pocharam left BRS.

“I don't know with what expectations Pocharam has gone into Congress. Pocharam remained with KCR even after the results of the parliamentary elections. What is that KCR did less for Pocharam? Pocharam himself praised the greatness of KCR many times,” said Jagadish Reddy.

Meanwhile, many more leaders are in line to join the Congress party. BRS MLA from Uppal B Lakshma Reddy met Congress veteran leader K Jana Reddy, leading to speculations of his exit from the Telangana party. The BRS MLA who had switched to the Congress party in the past Danam Nagender went on record to say that as many as 20 BRS MLAs were ready to join the Congress party and also named them.

In an informal interaction with the media, Nagender said that MLAs like Ch Malla Reddy, Mutha Gopal, D Sudheer Reddy, T Prakash Goud, Kotha Prabhakar, KP Vivekanand, G Mahipal Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Arikepudi Gandhi and others were ready. He has also revealed that along with senior leader T Harish Rao, several leaders are trying to join the BJP.

Sources said that along with the MLAs, the Congress party is also influencing the BRS MLCs especially those who had links with Congress and TDP in the past to join the party.

The party leaders are unable to gauge who is going to desert the party. Sources said that the leaders were inquiring with the MLAs and MLCs whether they are leaving the party.

Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand ruled out leaving the party. Condemning the comments of Nagender, Vivek said that Danam was crossing the line and trying to defame the other MLAs. “Danam’s chapter has ended in politics. We are in the opposition and will fight for the people. We will not change parties overnight like Danam,” said Vivek.

Earlier in the day, there was high drama at the residence of former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy where the BRS leaders came to talk to the MLA. Party leaders like former MLA Balka Suman, Rajaram Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Vasudev Reddy and others staged dharna, raising slogans against the Congress party even as the Congress supporters also reached in large numbers.