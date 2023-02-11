KCR lost trust of people: BJP leader

Narsampet (Warangal): People will not believe in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao anymore, former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Addressing the people during his 'Praja Gosa – BJP Barosa' Yatra in Narsampet Assembly constituency on Friday, he criticised the BRS Government for its failure to develop the State even after eight years in power. KCR, who is aware of the fact that people were against him, unveiled a new drama by renaming TRS as BRS. KCR lost the trust of the people and his party is certain to bite the dust in the next elections, Revuri said.

"KCR tried to hard sell the Telangana model of development addressing a public meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra. He (KCR) had tried to bluff the Maharashtra people to project his BRS at the national level. But the bitter truth is that farmers in Telangana were taking to streets demanding uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector," Revuri said. He appealed to the BJP cadres to expose the failures and anti-people policies of the BRS Government. The BJP is certain to grab power from the clutches of KCR family after the next elections, he added.

Former MLA T Rajeshwar Rao emphasised the need for ending the aristocratic rule of KCR. "KCR and his family members have been plundering the resources of Telangana like thieves. It's time for the people to focus on what was happening in the State for the last eight years," Rao said. The BJP leaders conducted corner meetings at Dabberpet village under Khanapuram mandal, Medapally and Muduchekkalapally villages under Nallabelly mandal.