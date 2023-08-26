KCR may promise 3 acres land on moon: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister KCR is ready to give any number of false promises to come back to power.

He ridiculed the CM and said KCR will promise to give 3 acres of land on the moon to each family. Half of the BRs leaders who are nominated for coming Assembly polls will be denied B-forms at the time of the nominations, he said.

Bandi Sanjay interacted with BJP MLAs from other States. Speaking to the media the BJP leader noted that KCR himself said that all the sitting MLAs are taking 30 percent commissions, so it is ironic to declare all of them as BRS candidates. There is a master plan behind this and by the time the election notification comes KCR will deny tickets to many of them.

He sought to know why not even a single woman was given a place in the first cabinet and how many women are there now, KCR’s daughter should answer