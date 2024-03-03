Live
KCR meets Karimnagar and Peddapalli leaders, finalises Lok Sabha candidates
BRS is learned to have finalised two MP candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections. former Chief Minister who met the leaders of both the constituencies at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday announced Boinapally Vinod as the candidate from Karimnagar and Koppula Eshwar from Peddapally.
KCR conducted a review of the parliamentary elections at Telangana Bhavan and held a special meeting with district leaders from Karimnagar and Peddapally to discuss the candidates.
There is also speculation that discussions regarding the Karimnagar meeting may take place. BRS has shifted its focus to selecting MP candidates and plans to review the Lok Sabha constituencies following the defeat in the assembly elections. With changing political dynamics, BRS is moving forward with a well-thought-out strategy to navigate the upcoming elections.