KCR mulls BRS meet with pan-India leaders

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will soon hold a meeting with leaders who had joined the party from other states. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in his attempt to expand the party network across the country had recently admitted some important leaders like former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang and Maharashtra leader Chatrapati Shambaji Raje. Some leaders from Karnataka are also ready to join the party.



Hence, KCR wants to hold a joint meeting at Hyderabad of all these leaders to explain the agenda of the party and give them guidelines on how to take it forward. The meeting would be held towards the end of March or in the first week of April.

The objective of the meeting is to intensify the party activities and constitute state and district level committees in AP, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Sources told Hans India that KCR was also in talks with some leaders from Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and there is a possibility that some of them may join the party during the March meeting.

The strategy the BRS should follow during the Karnataka Assembly elections is also likely to be discussed at this meeting.



The BRS, it may be mentioned here, is contemplating to field some candidates in the Assembly constituencies in the border districts where Telugu population are in significant numbers. The BRS feels that the poll notification for Karnataka would come sometime during April.

Party sources said that KCR will also finalize the party agenda and state specific issues to be raised by the BRS in the respective states.

He will also explain how to take the welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power, etc, being implemented in Telangana, in other states to convince them that the BRS firmly believes in being pro-farmer and hence it had adopted the slogan 'Aab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar,' party leaders add.