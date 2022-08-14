'KCR Nutrition kit' to be launched next month

Hyderabad: The State government will launch 'KCR- Nutrition kit' as a Bathukamma gift from September, Health Minister Harish Rao informed on Saturda.

The kits will be delivered to pregnant women to ensure good health. The Minister said that nutrition kit will provide proteins, minerals and vitamins. Each kit costs Rs 2,000 and every pregnant woman will get two kits before delivery.

Each kit consists -nutrition mix powder, one kg dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup and 500 gm of ghee.

He said that the government is already supplying nutrition kits on a pilot basis in anaemia-hit districts of Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mulugu and Nagarkurnool. Harish said that the proactive measures taken by the government are deriving good results in the controlling of C-section operations for deliveries in the State.

No more glitches in equipment at govt hospitals

Adding further he said that on the lines of corporate hospitals, the Telangana government has introduced the Programme Management Unit (PMU) under Equipment Management Policy. This will avoid technical glitches that may occur in medical equipment instantly. The new facility will help provide round-the-clock quality service to the patients.

Health Minister T Harish Rao launched the PMU services and also inaugurated a call centre to receive complaints regarding problems in the medical equipment from the government hospitals and the recently launched diagnostic centres.

Government hospitals have hundreds of crores worth of equipment installed which often are found to be not useable due to technical glitches. The State government has sanctioned Rs 17 crore for the maintenance of the medical equipment.

The Minister said that the PMU staff will act immediately after receiving complaints from the hospitals and labs and will send the team to rectify the errors in the functioning of the machines. To ensure transparency, he also said that the government brought into force' e- Upakara' for equipment maintenance and 'e-Aushadi' for the procurement and maintenance of medicine and drug stocks.