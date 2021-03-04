KCR opposed airport to Warangal: Uttam Kumar

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao opposed the airport to the Warangal district and prevented the district from being developed. "People in Warangal thought that the government would develop the district but they never thought the situation would be reversed," he added.

He criticised that the TRS would never ask the BJP government to grant Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet coach factory and ITIR and the BJP will never agree to it even if the government asked. Uttam Kumar said that the Congress party is ready to launch the agitation for the railway coach factory in Kazipet.

The Congress leader hoped that the party would get the coach factory and said that the reason for not building it is due to its privatization. "There will be no commissions in building the factory and the government will never ask the BJP about it," Uttam said.

He lashed out at TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stating that it would be better if he would have shown interest in the universities under government similarly like his own university.