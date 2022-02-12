KCR pats Errabelli for social service

Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a word of praise for the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao for the social work being carried by him under the Errabelli Charitable Trust. The Chief Minister distributed 105 tri-motorcycles (Activa bikes) worth around Rs 1.05 crore to differently-abled persons belonging to Palakurthy constituency.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, "It was part of 'Gift A Smile' initiative call given by the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao." It may be mentioned here that the Errabelli Charitable Trust has been doing yeoman service to the poor and distressed sections. The trust took the responsibility of the poor whose livelihood was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The trust distributed essentials – 16 varieties such as rice, pulses, edible oil etc – to the poor in Palakurthi Assembly constituency represented by Errabelli. This apart, masks and sanitisers were also distributed to them to protect themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic.