KCR plans to meet bigwigs against BJP

New Delhi / Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit. Accompanied by a group of TRS senior leaders, the TRS chief is likely to meet some national leaders of various parties and also the Chief Ministers of non-BJP States in the country.

He is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other bigwigs and invite them to the consecration of the renovated famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri district.

Party sources said that KCR is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. A meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kajriwal is also under consideration. "KCR will discuss national politics, his proposal to float a front with all regional parties and a united fight against the BJP-led Union Government and an action plan to take up nationwide agitation against the Centre's policies", sources said.

As KCR already announced the conduct of a conclave with retired Indian Bureaucrats and also the non-BJP leaders in Hyderabad, sources said the CM will meet several influential persons and invite them. "Around 20 additional cars will be pressed into service as part of KCR visit at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. He is planning to meet many non-BJP leaders.

So far, there is no official appointment sought to meet any Union Minister from the CMO. However, KCR may meet some Union Ministers informally and invite them to the re-opening of the Yadadri Temple in March 4th week.

During his stay in the National Capital, the TRS head will also undergo a medical check up. He was undergoing regular medical check up for eye and teeth ailment during his every Delhi visit.