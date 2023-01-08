KCR playing gimmicks to hoodwink people: DK Aruna

Gadwal: BJP National vice-president DK Aruna on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP party will form government in Telangana and called up on the BJP cadre to create awareness to each and every person in the State on the development and welfare schemes introduced by PM Narendra Modi.

She alleged that KCR'S family has looted the state and fooled the people by false promises.

Addressing the booth-level activist meet at SV Event Hall in Gadwal, DK Aruna said if BJP comes to power, they will let KCR vomit all ill-gotten corrupt money from him.

She called up on the people not to believe the lies of KCR as he has started new drama of changing name of TRS party to BRS party and instigating sentiment among the people. She alleged KCR has failed to implement his promises and fooling people with his gimmicks.

Adding further, she said that in the next general elections BJP party may field PM Narendra Modi from Mahabubnagar and people will welcome the PM with open heart and will win from the district.