KCR praises Jeevan Reddy at Armoor Praja Ashirwad meeting

ARMOOR: The Chief Minister KCR, praised MLA Jeevan Reddy during a speech at the BRS Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Armoor constituency. KCR commended Jeevan Reddy for his perseverance and ability to achieve anything he wants.

He stated that Jeevan Reddy does things for the people who believe in him, which is evident through the love and support he receives. KCR also expressed his confidence in Jeevan Reddy winning with a huge majority in the upcoming election.

KCR highlighted Jeevan Reddy's involvement in the Telangana movement and his initiation of the Aramana Deeksha for the red sorghum farmers. KCR mentioned how Jeevan Reddy has been close to him since the firing incident that occurred in Karimnagar, and praised him for his dedication in taking the party forward.

KCR further emphasized Jeevan Reddy's ability to achieve anything and his commitment to the people. He concluded by urging the constituents to support Jeevan Reddy and ensure his victory with a substantial majority, while cautioning against trusting those who merely making false promises.

Slamming Congress, KCR highlighted the their anti people's stance where they said that they would abolish dharani, Rythu Bharosa and etc. He questioned what Congress has done in the last fifty years except creating hurdles to the people with scarcity of power, water and employment.

