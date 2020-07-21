KCR prods officials to raise funds for irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials to complete the process of fund raising for the projects and start works on a fast pace after the monsoon season.

The Chief Minister wanted completing of works to supply 3 TMC of water from Kaleshwaram project on a daily basis. Works of Palamuru-Rangareddy, Sitarama Project, Sammakka Barrage construction should also be completed quickly, he added.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Tuesday at Pragati Bhavan on projects and procurement of funds. "We are constructing the projects to supply water to 1.25 crore acres by supplying 4 TMC of water from Godavari and 3 TMC of water from Krishna daily when there is availability of water", KCR said, adding that the government is raising funds from the other financial institutions along with the funds allocated in the State Budget.

Already MoUs signed with the financial institutions for the financial assistance for the projects. Complete the funds realisation process by paying the government's share. Once the monsoon season ends, all the projects works should speed up, the Chief Minister said.