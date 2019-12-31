KCR recalls association with Vemulawada temple

Vemulawada: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his Vemulawada and Mid Manair Dam (MMD) visit on Monday recollected some good memories and a few bitter experiences.

While visiting Sri Raja Rajeswara temple in Vemulawada, the chief minister recalled his long association with the temple.

He said the previous governments never bothered to attend to the problems faced by the pilgrims here.

He went around the temple and fulfilled vows as per the traditions and customs and also donated two calves to the Raja Rajeswara Swamy.

He took blessings from the Vedic scholars after taking part in special prayers in the temple.

The chief minister said he would meet Sri Sringeri Peetham Seer and seek his advice and suggestions to develop the temple.

He stated that all the construction and renovation works will be done strictly in accordance with the Agama Shastras. In 2020-21 budget, funds will be allocated for the development of the temple, he assured.

After the temple visit, Chandrashekar Rao has inspected the MMD reservoir. He said people in Telangana region used to sing, "Mulki poye, Moota poye, Moola Vagu Nillu Poye (lost Mulki, lost money, lost water in Moola canal).

The chief minister has spent some time on the bridge that connects Moola Vagu and Mid Manair. He was pleased looking at the water in abundance there.