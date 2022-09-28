KCR recalls Paidi Jairaj's contribution to film industry

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Paidi Jairaj, born on Telangana soil, rose to the top of the Indian film industry and spread the Telangana glory at the national level. The CM paid glorious tribute to Paidi Jairaj on his 113th birth anniversary (September 28).

On the occasion, Chief Minister remembered Paidi Jairaj's services to the national film industry. KCR said that the journey of Jairaj in the first phase of Indian Film industry from 'Mooki' to 'Talkie' was commendable. As the very first "action hero" on the Indian silver screen, Jairaj is pride for Telangana.

Apart from his unique acting skills, KCR hailed the first generation Telangana film actor Paidi Jairaj, who also excelled as a Director and Producer and received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He extolled Jairaj as the founder of the Telangana film industry.

KCR said that Jairaj has acted in more than 300 films not only in Hindi but also in Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Punjabi, Konkani, Gujarati, Malayalam and many national languages and became the doyen of the Indian film industry. Recognising his services to film industry, the CM said the State government honoured Jairaj by naming the meeting hall in Rabindra Bharati by after 'Paidi Jai Raj Preview Theatre'.

He said that the respect for Telangana language, culture and literature increased in the Film industry with the State government's constant efforts in the home state. After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister said that Telangana youth are excelling in many fields in the film industry with the encouragement provided by the state government through the Department of Culture. KCR wished Telangana film industry would develop more in the future.