KCR recalls services of Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Wednesday that freedom fighter, social reformer and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram's life was an inspiration. On the occasion of 116th birth anniversary of Jagjivan Ram, the CM remembered his services to the nation.



KCR described Jagjivan Ram as a great visionary who will remain forever in political history of India as a freedom fighter, great politician and a reformer who fought for social equality throughout his life.

The CM said that, in addition to Deputy Prime Minister's post, Jagjivan Ram held many minister portfolios and made his own mark in respective fields and laid a strong foundation for the country's development. KCR said Jagjivan Ram led continuous struggles and labour movements for the uplift of Dalits, backward classes and oppressed communities for their rights. KCR said, with the spirit of Babuji, the Telangana government was implementing welfare and development programmes for the uplift of the poor, backward communities, Tribal and Dalit communities like never before in the country. He made it clear that the Telangana is achieving surprising results in the county.

Along with various welfare schemes, the CM said the government was implementing the 'Dalit Bandhu' and taking measures for the comprehensive development of socially and economically discriminated Dalit communities. Rao said the welfare schemes implemented by the government for Dalits were a role model for Dalit welfare and stood as an ideal for the country.