KCR refutes allegations on diversion of panchayat funds

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Congress allegations on government diverting the panchayat funds are baseless and added that it is not right to accuse falsely in the assembly.

During the discussion over Panchayat Raj initiated by the Congress members, the Chief Minister said that the government has made Telangana sarpanches proud across the country by transforming the villages. He also reminded that villages in the state have received many awards from the centre for its development and the neighbouring states are also surprised after the noticing the villages being developed.

"In the last 10 years, the Congress government had spent on an average of Rs 4 on every person while the TRS government is spending Rs 650. During the previous governments, many panchayats have been dissolved and there are also many debts from the previous governments," the CM said. He also added that he granted funds to the panchayats by halting the payments to ministers and MLAs during the COVID-19 crisis.