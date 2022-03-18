KCR repealed GO 111 to benefit his family: Shabbir Ali

Kamareddy: Senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali criticised the Chief Minister for repealing GO 111 for the welfare of the KCR family and its allies.

Shabbir was addressing a meeting of the party functionaries held at the house of former MLA S Gangaram at Pedda Kodapagal mandal on Thursday. Shabbir Ali urged the Congress workers to attend in large numbers the PCC president Rewanth Reddy's "Manaoor-Manaporu" meeting to be held in Ellareddy on the March 20.

He said Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao announced notification to fill vacancies only to appease the unemployed. He questioned whether any notification has been given to fill a single vacancy so far. The former Minister urged the unemployed to make "our homeland our struggle" a success. Shabbir Ali said that the "Mana Uru Mana Poru" agenda would be implemented to tell the government that the decisions taken by it against the farmers were not right. The "Bangaru Telangana" has not realised but the Chief Minister is making his family a "Bangaru family".

The senior Congress leader demanded that the Chief Minister, who claims that Telangana has become a golden State, should state with a white paper what sector Telangana has improved in. Shabbir questioned how reasonable it would be for the Central and State governments to stop rice cultivation at a time when 66 per cent of the people in Telangana are dependent on agriculture. Shabbir said the "Mana Uru Mana Poru" programme would be held in Ellareddy to demand the government to buy the paddy crop.

Former MP Suresh Setkar, district Congress president Kailash Srinivas, Mudiraj constituency in-charge Ramesh Mudiraj, mandal president Mahinder Reddy, Jukkal mandal president Dadrao Patil, Bichukunda Vittal Reddy, Darpal Gangadhar, Ajju, Muniruddin, Saini Ashok and leaders and workers participated in the programme.