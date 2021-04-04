KCR requests Centre to speed up sanctioning of airstrips

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to expedite the process of sanctioning airstrips in Telangana State.

Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday evening.

The meeting between the Chief Minister and the central official assumed significance following the Telangana government's decision to set up airstrips in six places - Mamunur in Warangal district, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli district, Adilabad district headquarters, Palvoncha in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Jakranpalli in Nizamabad district and at Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district.

During the meeting, the CM has requested the Civil Aviation Secretary to take steps to expedite sanction of airstrips.

Earlier, the State government has already appealed to the Centre in this regard. Pradeep Singh assured Rao that the matter would be taken up and would work for speedy sanction of airstrips.