KCR sees big role for regional parties

Khammam: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday that it was only the regional parties that could safeguard the interests of the states.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, KCR said this fact was demonstrated by the BRS. He said neither the Congress nor the BJP had raised the flag for separate Telangana. “They never shouldered the struggle. On the other hand, they had insulted the pink party when it launched the agitation; subjected the party leaders and activists to lathi-charge, pumped bullets and put them in jail,” he added.

The BRS chief said the Congress will never have love for the people of Telangana as they are ‘Gulams of Delhi’. “Should Telangana opt for such slaves?” he asked. He said it is the era of regional parties and regional players. He claimed that Khammam had developed because of the concerted efforts of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and if the Congress wins, it would be thorny situation for the people.

Development would be badly hit. The previous Congress government spent only Rs 900 crore on the minorities between 2004 to 2014, whereas the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore in nine and half years, he claimed.



In an indirect dig at former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, KCR said that these two leaders were like thorns. He said he had made Tummala a minister but his contribution to the party was zero. Even the credit of medical college goes to Ajay, he said. He further said that the state had suffered a loss of share in Singareni Collieries because of the Congress party. The thoughtless Congress governments in the past took loan and failed to repay resulting in the Government of India getting 49 per cent share in Singareni. He recalled the government gave Rs 700 crore as Dasara bonus to the employees.

KCR asked the people to vote for Vanama Venkateshwar Rao by seeing him since it was he who had insisted that Vanama contest from Kothagudem.