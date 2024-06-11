Live
Just In
KCR served notices on PPA with Chattisgarh
Hyderabad: Justice L Narasimha Reddy served notices of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on PPA ( Power Purchase Agreement) entered with Chattisgarh during the BRS regime.
The Commission was probing alleged irregularities in PPAs entered by the then Telangana government. Congress led State Government constituted the commission to study the PPAs and also the construction of thermal power projects in Damaracharla and Kothagudem.
The commission has sent notices to KCR and sought an explanation on PPAs. The BRS chief informed the commission he would reply in July end due to election season. The commission has asked the BRS chief to respond to his notices before July 15.
The Commission will take a call to summon KCR to his office soon.