KCR splurging public money to win elections: Motkupalli

Hyderabad: Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu, who recently joined the BJP, on Saturday criticised the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for playing politics by spending public money to win the elections.

Addressing a joint media conference along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, State BJP chief Dr K Laxman, MLC N Ramchander Rao and other senior leaders here on Saturday, the dictatorial and dynastic politics of the TRS chief to win elections and to promote his family-run politics are not seen hitherto anywhere in the country.

"Ahead of every election, the TRS has been floating one scheme or the other to distribute money from the public exchequer to win in the elections. Once the elections are over, Chandrashekar Rao is not bothered to implement the schemes," he alleged.

Before the last general and State Assembly elections, the TRS chief had floated the Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS), to doll out money from the public exchequer to farmers who owns even 100 acres.

The funds under the RBS were promptly deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries ahead of the elections.

After winning the elections, the State government is not showing seriousness to implement the scheme and farmers are still waiting to receive the RBS funds into their accounts.

Similarly, the TRS is not bothered about providing MSP to the farmers and clearing dues to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore under the fee reimbursement scheme, he added.

That apart, the TRS chief has been making false promises like creating jobs for the youth, unemployment allowance etc. to win the elections.

Till date, the promises are not implemented, he said. The BJP leader said that he joined the saffron party to work until it comes to power and to dislodge the TRS from the power.

Kishan Reddy welcoming Narasimhulu hoped that his services to the party will further strengthen the BJP in the State. He urged people to extend their support to the party in the municipal elections in the State.

Laxman asked people not to waste their votes casting to the Congress.

He said not only the Congress MLAs, even those Congress candidates, who were elected during the last village panchayat elections have also switched their loyalty and joined the pink party.

He urged people to elect BJP which is the only alternative to fighting the TRS-MIM autocratic governance in the State.