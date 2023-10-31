KCR takes jibe at Congress in Huzurnagar, says it has dozen CM candidates

HUZURNAGAR: Telangana Chief Minister KCR said that there are numerous individuals within the party who claim to be chief ministers. He expressed his belief that the Congress party does not have a real chance of winning. KCR made these remarks while participating in and addressing the BRS Praja Aashirvada Sabha organized in the Huzurnagar constituency.

KCR further mentioned that the situation for the Congress party is not only the same in Huzurnagar but throughout the country. He highlighted that different individuals within the party claim to be the chief minister or have various titles. KCR emphasized the importance of understanding the principles and perspective of the parties that individuals represent.

Regarding irrigation and fresh water in the state, KCR stated that they have overcome many difficulties and transformed tribal bodies into gram panchayats, protecting their rights. He mentioned a recent incident where there was a shortage of water in the Krishna river, and upon receiving requests from local MLAs we coordinated with the authorities to address the issue. KCR assured that water will be supplied to Huzurnagar for ten days, without the need for any delay. He emphasized that the government is committed to moving forward and addressing the concerns of the people.