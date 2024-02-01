Live
- Tech Budget 2024: Govt Unveils Historic Rs. 1 Lakh Cr Fund for Tech-Savvy Youth
- Budget 2024: Post Budget Reactions from Tech Experts
- Greek farmers continue protests demanding govt pledged aid without delay
- Was PM Modi's Request the Reason Behind Rakul Preet Sng and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue Switch?
- KK Raju conducts grievance cell at Visakhapatnam North constituency
- Hyderabad early summer forecast: Seasonal changes in South India
- Finance Minister announces setting up of more medical colleges
- Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament
- Vasupalli Ganesh lays stone for development works in Zone IV of GVMC
- China challenging US influence in Middle East
Just In
KCR takes oath as MLA
Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao took oath as the member of Telangana Assembly in the Speaker's chambers on Thursday.The Assembly premises was...
Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao took oath as the member of Telangana Assembly in the Speaker's chambers on Thursday.
The Assembly premises was abuz with a large number of party followers. Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar administered the oath to Chandrashekar Rao. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present. Rao has been elected from Gajwel constituency. The BRS chief met party leaders in the lounge. Several BRS leaders including T Harish Rao, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Rasamai Balkishan, V Ravichandra, V Prashant Reddy, A Gandhi, K Eshwar, B Suman, P Srinivas Reddy and others were also present.
The BRS chief came to the Assembly carrying a walking stick. Chandrashekar Rao had contested from two constituencies of Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly Constituencies. He lost from Kamareddy and retained his seat from Gajwel. After taking oath, the BRS chief left for his residence at Nandinagar.
Rao could not take oath along with other members because of accident and he has to undergo total hip replacement surgery.