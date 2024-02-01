KCR takes oath as MLA

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao took oath as the member of Telangana Assembly in the Speaker's chambers on Thursday.

The Assembly premises was abuz with a large number of party followers. Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar administered the oath to Chandrashekar Rao. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present. Rao has been elected from Gajwel constituency. The BRS chief met party leaders in the lounge. Several BRS leaders including T Harish Rao, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Rasamai Balkishan, V Ravichandra, V Prashant Reddy, A Gandhi, K Eshwar, B Suman, P Srinivas Reddy and others were also present.









The BRS chief came to the Assembly carrying a walking stick. Chandrashekar Rao had contested from two constituencies of Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly Constituencies. He lost from Kamareddy and retained his seat from Gajwel. After taking oath, the BRS chief left for his residence at Nandinagar.









Rao could not take oath along with other members because of accident and he has to undergo total hip replacement surgery.