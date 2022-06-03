KCR tears into Centre for 'divisive politics'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has accused the Centre of resorting to divisive politics and called upon the people to fight such politics in the larger interest of the country.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour on Telangana Formation Day at the Public Gardens here on Thursday, the Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre alleging that it was taking away the rights of the state governments.

KCR said the NDA government led by the BJP wants a stronger Centre but weaker states. It was trying to stifle the states by imposing restrictions on taking loans, he said.

The CM recalled how the Centre had failed to set up the High Court for five years. He alleged that the Centre did not heed to the recommendations of NITI Aayog to provide Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha. "Entire country faced difficult times during Corona pandemic but the Centre did not help the state with any additional funds," 0he added.

KCR accused the Centre of doing injustice to Telangana by denying ITIR project, which could have provided employment to lakhs of people directly or indirectly. He also condemned the Centre for not taking up delimitation of constituencies in Telugu states.

"The countries which got freedom along with India were becoming superpowers and we are still fighting over caste and religion. If this madness continues then the country will not get any investments," the CM said. What the country needs is not regular conflicts. They need power, drinking water, projects, jobs and employment opportunities, agriculture, industrial and economic policies for taking it on the path of progress," he said.

KCR said that while the Andhra rulers neglected Telangana in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the NDA government was doing the same now. "It is unfortunate that the Centre is discouraging the progressive state," he added.

The Chief Minister listed out various popular schemes of his government like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi and irrigation projects, etc, to showcase how the state became an inspiration to other states in eight years.