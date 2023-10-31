KCR to campaign in Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda

NALGONDA: The BRS party, led by Chief Minister KCR, is intensifying its campaign in the joint Nalgonda district.

KCR has already organized Praja Ashirvada Sabha in several places in the district and will continue to campaign in Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, and Devarakonda. The campaign is being conducted to support party candidates in three constituencies.

KCR will arrive in Huzurnagar from Hyderabad at 1:30 pm and will address a public meeting at Ramaswamy Gutta in the town.

After that, he will proceed to Miryalaguda at 2:30 pm and participate in a public meeting at the NSP camp ground in the town. Following the meeting, he will attend an open meeting organized in Devarakonda.