KCR to catch pulse of Dalits with padayatra

Hyderabad: What more should the government do for Dalits? How should it implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme? Do Dalits feel that this scheme would benefit them? These are some of the questions Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his team of officials would be asking Dalits of Vasalamarri village on Wednesday.

Vasalamarri village is the adopted village of the Chief Minister. During his maiden visit to this village in June, KCR had participated in a community lunch with villagers and held a Grama Sabha to ascertain the conditions of the local people. He promised to see that the village becomes a model village by introducing skill development and self-employment schemes for the youth.

The Chief Minister, who will be visiting the village for the second time on Wednesday, will spend more time with people from the Dalit community and visit their houses on foot.

Party sources say that this was an attempt to get the first-hand information on the condition of Dalit colonies and to send a message to Dalits across the State that the TRS government was committed to their welfare. This, the party feels, would help in enlisting the support of Dalits in the Huzurabad bypoll.

A meeting with farmers at Rythu Vedika is also planned. The district authorities would explain the annual plan to develop the village.