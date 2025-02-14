KCR to chair BRS state executive meet on Feb 19

Hyderabad: BRS is set to celebrate the party’s silver jubilee year with various programmes, as the party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a state executive meeting on February 19.

The party leaders would discuss the membership, committees and also on the policies of the Congress government. Party’s working president KT Rama Rao informed that an extended meeting of the party would be held on February 19 from 1 pm at the party office in Telangana Bhavan. Rama Rao informed that a comprehensive review meeting would be held under the chairmanship of party chief KCR, including the party's state executive, district party presidents, sitting and former MPs, legislative council members, legislators, corporation chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, DCCB, DCMS presidents, party constituency in-charges and others have been asked to attend the meeting.

KTR said that in the special meeting to be held on the February 19, the party leaders would discuss the party's silver jubilee celebrations, party membership enrolment, formation of committees and other constructive issues at a wide level. The main discussion would be on the alleged anti-people policies followed by the Congress party government in the state and the failures of the state government. A comprehensive discussion would be held on the activities to be undertaken by the BRS party cadre in line with the government's failures.

KTR said that the party leadership and workers would discuss the strategies and policies to be followed by the cadre of the party to achieve the promises made by the government and also to sensitise the people of the state towards protecting their rights. Since this is a key meeting where important decisions would be taken after a comprehensive discussion, KTR wanted all the invitees to attend the meeting without fail.

The party leaders would also discuss the 14 years of agitation and also 10 years of the party’s rule. The leaders would take a call on holding the public meeting either in April during the formation day or during September, the time when the president's election would take place. The party wanted to hold a meeting in February but there are chances of postponing the meeting, said a senior leader.