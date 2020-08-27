KCR to highlight how Telangana became rice bowl of India

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly which would be meeting after a long gap of about five months from September 7 is likely to witness a marathon presentation on how the farming sector in the State has been transformed into a profit-making profession and become the rice bowl of India.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is getting ready for a marathon presentation on the lines of what he did to explain his vision of re-designing of irrigation projects during March 2016. According to sources, the Chief Minister will highlight how the agriculture sector was given top priority along with Irrigation sector which had helped in bringing about 1.2 crore acres under cultivation. He will also explain how the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema schemes had benefitted more than 50 lakh famers.

During this presentation, he will lay emphasis on the benefits of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and the completion of all long-pending projects.

"KCR will present a detailed year-wise status report of the farming sector which includes the increase of cultivation of land and growing farm output in the State," said an official. The CM will also talk about the successful implementation of regulated farming. The CM felt the need for such a presentation since he could not take up visit to the villages and explain the achievements to the people due to the corona pandemic.

KCR will also touch upon how the government wants to make Telangana a hub of food processing industry. It may be mentioned here that Minister for Industry K T Rama Rao has been asked to prepare a blueprint which would be put up before the cabinet soon for approval.