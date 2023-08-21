KCR to hold crucial Press Conference at 2.30 pm today

All eyes are on BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's press conference organised at 2.30 pm at BRS head office - Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad today.

As the ticket aspirants were already making all out efforts to get KCR's nod to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, the press conference assumed a big political significance.

Leaders said that KCR is likely to announce the list of 105 BRS candidates in the press meet. Speculations are already doing rounds that 10 sitting MLAs are unlikely to get party tickets and they will be replaced by some other potential candidates.

KCR will also explain the political issues at State and national level.in the press conference. Eom