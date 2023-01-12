KCR to launch new Collectorate complex today

Khammam: The people of the district had expressed their special gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the construction of the new Integrated Collectorate office complex at the district headquarters of Kothagudem. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the new building on Thursday.

The newly constructed Integrated Collectorate complex which is located between the industrial town Palvoncha and coal town of Kothagudem is constructed over an area of 26 acres and the State government had spent around Rs 56 crore on the construction of the building. The new facility has a total of 57 room and had been constructed in order to set up offices of various departments related to the district administration in one complex. Of these, 19 rooms are on the ground floor, 25 rooms on the first floor and 13 rooms in the second floor. Other than this, the facility also includes eight blocks, i.e., one each for the District Collector and the Additional Collector and other six blocks for district officers. The foundation stone for the building was laid down by IT and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on April 3, 2018. And, it had taken four years and nine months to finish the construction of the building.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty took special interest on construction of this unit and strived for speedy construction works. One official said that the construction of the building was completed six months ago and is ready for launch by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Speaking to The Hans India, the official said it was the first Collectorate across the State with a fully green premises. The District Collector has been inspecting the new Collectorate premises every second day and had been giving directions on each work, he said. CH Rama Rao, a senior citizen from the district, conveyed his special thanks to BRS government led by CM KCR for the construction of the new integrated Collectorate complex. It will be very helpful for rural people of the district who come here for various departmental works to easily get the issues resolved in one complex, he said.