KCR to reach to farmers, to visit Alair after Ugadi

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will reach out to farmers in distress with drying crops with lack of water after Ugadi by visiting Alair in the Bhongir Lok Sabha segment.

He will first tour Alair where a maximum number of borewells were drilled. KCR has asked the party leaders to take up ‘Polam Bata’ and submit a report to the party head office after talking to farmers, collecting data of damaged crops and also exposing the government on its failure to implement the loan waiver resulting in bank officials issuing notices and pressuring farmers to pay loans. The party would take this data and submit it to the government. He said so far 180 farmers have committed suicide in the State.

Former minister G Jagadish Reddy in an informal interaction with the media said KCR would visit Alair and Bhuvanagiri in Nalgonda district. He would visit fields to find out details of crop damage in the district. Most probably after the Ugadi KCR will visit Alair to inspect crops. Reddy has been preparing the route map for the tour.

He said it was the party decision to make KCR tour Nalgonda mandal along with Mushampally, in Alair constituency. He said KCR had questioned why crops, which had not dried up in the past ten years, were drying now.