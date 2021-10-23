KCR to use plenary as Huzurabad bypoll plank

Hyderabad: As the Election Commission of India put restrictions on the conduct of meetings in the adjoining districts and also constituencies of the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly Constituency, TRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to turn the TRS plenary into Huzurabad public meeting. KCR is likely to deliver a special speech aiming to address the Huzurabad voters at the party plenary on Monday which would be telecast live.



The TRS organised a plenary on the sidelines of the 20th anniversary of the ruling party at HICC (Hyderabad International Convention Centre) on October 25. The meeting will elect KCR as party chief officially and also discuss the TRS journey from 2001 to date. The CM would also explain the welfare and development programmes taken up by the State Government.

Party leaders said that the chances of conducting the proposed public meeting on October 27 is ruled out as the Election Commission issued new guidelines on the meetings by the parties in the adjoining districts and constituencies. The Commission has already prohibited the conduct of public meetings in the constituency in view of the threat of spread of corona virus. The only option before the party is to appeal to the Huzurabad voters to support the party is the venue of the TRS plenary. After the plenary, there are only two days left for the poll campaign till October 27. To woo the voters, KCR considered the plenary as the best platform to reach out to the voters. "The TRS Chief is preparing a speech to draw the attention of the Huzurabad voters from the party plenary. He will explain how the government is committed to develop Huzurabad and the funds earmarked to the constituency in recent months," said a leader. KCR will also speak on the Dalit Bandhu and its impact on the economic empowerment of the Dalits in the bypoll bound segment, another leader said. The TRS is also making arrangements to organise roadshows in Huzurabad on the last day of the campaign. Senior leaders, including KCR are also likely to join the roadshow. Leaders said that KCR did not participate in any roadshows after he assumed CM's post.

