KCR to visit Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: The Mancherial district administration is geared up for the one-day visit of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday (June 9).

The Chief Minister is to inaugurate the integrated district offices complex (IDOC) and the BRS party office during his visit. KCR is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme and Government Medical College.

The Chief Minister is also to launch a financial assistance scheme of Rs 1 lakh for artisans and craftsmen of various backward communities. He will also launch the second edition of the sheep distribution and the Gruhalaxmi scheme, besides addressing a public meeting.